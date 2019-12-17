CounterPath Corporation: CounterPath Unified Communications (UC) Solutions Deployed in Five of the Top Nine Global Call Centers

CounterPath's long-time call center customers rely on high-quality Bria(R) softphones and Stretto Platform to improve customer satisfaction and increase productivity

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2019 / CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSX:PATH) (the "Company" or "CounterPath"), a global provider of award-winning Unified Communications (UC) solutions for enterprises and service providers, today announced that its Unified Communications solutions have been deployed in five of the nine leading call centers identified by Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), North America[1]. These leading call centers, which are some of CounterPath's largest customers, are using Bria for Call Center and Stretto™ Platform for provisioning and voice quality monitoring. As specified by Gartner's requirements for the Magic Quadrant, each was required to meet a minimum installed base of 24,000 named or 18,000 concurrent enterprise CCaaS agent seats in North American enterprises.

A recent market research report stated the global contact center software market would reach $47.8 billion by 2025, supporting a 25.7% CAGR[2]. Hosted deployments are expected to represent approximately 47.4%, or $22.6 billion, by 2025, due to the benefits of ease of implementation, accessibility from anywhere anytime, and the simplicity in integration with other systems and platforms. Additionally, research shows that integrating UC solutions into call centers vastly improves customer satisfaction, first contact resolution rates, and agent productivity, while significantly decreasing customer complaints[3].

"These five CCaaS deployments represent hundreds of thousands of softphones licensed by CounterPath," said Todd Carothers, Chief Revenue Officer at CounterPath. "Rapid changes in technology are affecting the call center industry. Digital transformation, widespread adoption of cloud communications, and improvements in analytics are some of the trends we're noticing. That being said, the number one driver of growth in call centers today is improving customer experience. Our Stretto Platform, when coupled with Bria softphones, enhances customer experience and is key to our continued expansion in this vertical. Our long-time customers value CounterPath UC solutions' ability to influence positive customer interactions, promote collaboration, and add value to their bottom line."

Bria for Call Center addresses the call center needs of both service providers and enterprises. With the Bria for Call Center application - designed with the "Agent Experience" in mind, CounterPath is able to offer organizations an immediate competitive advantage with a solution that is scalable and easy to deploy, integrates seamlessly into the enterprise architecture, and ensures optimal agent productivity. Bria for Call Center can also be combined with CounterPath Strettoä Collaboration, a service add-on that allows agents to use video conferencing and easily share their screens for remote troubleshooting to any device, on any network, via a web browser. Teams can also host video conferences and collaboration sessions for internal training, which can be especially valuable for organizations with remote workers or home-based agents.

For more information about CounterPath solutions for call centers, please visit www.counterpath.com.

