Dienstag, 17.12.2019

17.12.2019 | 15:01
BH Macro Limited - Change to Notice Date for Dec. 2019 Share Conversions

London, December 17

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)
LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Change to Notice Date for December 2019 Share Conversions

17 December 2019

The Company announces that shareholders wishing to convert shares on the December 2019 Conversion Date pursuant to the Company's Share Conversion Scheme must provide notice to Computershare one business day earlier by noon GMT on Monday30 December 2019.

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001

