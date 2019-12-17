Microsoft Corp selects Aspect Workforce Management on Azure for its 15,000 Agent Contact Center

Today, Aspect announces the general availability of Aspect Workforce Management v19 on Microsoft Azure This represents a critical step taken on Aspect's product roadmap toward offering its full suite of cloud contact center software solutions in a cloud-neutral deployment, enabling businesses to adopt and utilize enterprise-class software on the premises or cloud environment of their choice.

"Working with Microsoft, we accelerated our WFM cloud development to get v19 fully enabled in Microsoft Azure," said Patrick Dennis, President and CEO of Aspect. "This is a vital step in Aspect's strategy to enable businesses to maintain control over how applications are deployed. By giving businesses greater choice and making our best-of-breed software available in a cloud-neutral deployment, we hope to better partner with businesses, like Microsoft, to meet the specific needs of their organization."

Microsoft has been a user of Aspect WFM operating a multi-thousand seat contact center in an Azure environment.

"We have had a lot of success using Aspect for workforce optimization in our contact center," said Jeana Jorgensen, General Manager, Cloud and AI at Microsoft. "We are pleased that Aspect is bringing their workforce management solution to Microsoft Azure. We look forward to working with them to bring the solution to our joint customers going forward."

Major enhancements in WFM Cloud v19, include:

Enhanced scheduling and forecasting tools

Real-time intra-day tracking, shift bidding, shift trading

Unlimited "what-if" scenarios

Integrated Workforce Management Mobile application

Omnichannel skills routing, search, monitoring and email reassignment

Performance Management Coaching and Gamification support

Scalability improvements, supporting very large contact centers with over 5,000 agents

For more information on Aspect Workforce Management, visit: https://www.aspect.com

About Aspect

Aspect is on a mission to simplify and improve customer engagement. Our enterprise software is used by millions of agents every year and supports billions of consumer interactions around the world. Our best-of-breed contact center and workforce optimization applications help companies keep agents engaged while providing exceptional customer service experiences. Our flexible, highly scalable solutions for self-service and live interaction management and workforce optimization are available on-premises or in any hosted, private or public cloud environment. For more information, visit?www.aspect.com.

Products and service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191217005218/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Michael Harris, Aspect Software CMO

Tel: 602-586-5810

press.inquiry@aspect.com