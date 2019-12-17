The global anesthesia gas blenders market is expected to grow by USD 110 million during 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of diseases and their related risk factors, increasing the number of medical surgeries, and the use of inhalational anesthesia among special population.Request a free sample report

The market research report segments the anesthesia gas blenders market by technology (dual-tube flow meter and tube flow meter) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Anesthetic Gas Blenders Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2019-2023)

Dual-tube flow meter

Tube flow meter

The market will witness strong demand for dual-tube flowmeters over the forecast period. This is due to various advantages offered by them such as fine flow control, individual calibration, separate gas flow readings. Dual-tube flow meters are available in two tube to five tube versions. Their growing popularity is encouraging many market vendors to introduce a wide range of dual-tube flow meter anesthesia gas blenders. Some of the products available in the market include NEO 2 Blend by Bio-Med Devices Inc. and MIX 2A by FOURES SAS International.

Anesthetic Gas Blenders Geographical Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2019-2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

North America led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW, respectively. The North American region will retain its position as the largest market for anesthesia gas blenders over the forecast period. The growth of the region can be attributed to the rising public and private expenditure on healthcare infrastructure, increasing number of surgeries, and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases. The increasing focus on delivering safe and accurate anesthesia is expected to further boost the growth of the anesthesia gas blenders market in North America.

Major Five Anesthesia Gas Blender Companies:

Bio-Med Devices Inc., EKU Elektronik GmbH, Flow-Meter Spa, Hamilton Medical, and Löwenstein Medical GmbH Co. KG are among the vendors who have a strong position in the global market.

Bio-Med Devices, Inc.

Bio-Med Devices Inc. operates the business across segments such as Transport ventilators, Air-O2 blenders, MRI conditional ventilators, Breathing circuits, and Accessories. NEO2 Blend is the critical product offered by the company. It is an air/O2 blender designed explicitly for the NICU. Its unique features let the user turn the bleed required for low flows by pushing in and rotating the right-hand flowmeter.

EKU Elektronik GmbH

EKU Elektronik GmbH operates the business across segments such as Services, Medical Technology, and Measurement Technology. maniNO is one of the key offerings of the company. It is a gas blender, which blends O2 and N2O. It is suited for application for manual ventilation and can be used in transport and the MRI environment.

Flow-Meter Spa

Flow-Meter Spa operates the business in the Medical line and Industrial line segments. FM 2200 and RM/185-2 are some of the essential products offered by the company.

Hamilton Medical

Hamilton Medical operates the business across segments such as Products and Solutions. medinBlender 1090 is one of the key offerings of the company. It is a mechanical gas blender for compressed air and O2. It can be used for nCPAP, BubbleCPAP therapy, high-flow applications, and conventional O2 therapy in adults.

Löwenstein Medical GmbH Co. KG

Löwenstein Medical GmbH Co. KG operates the business across segments such as Anaesthesia, Patient Interface, Home Ventilation, Intensive Care Ventilation, Humidifiers, Compressors and Testing devices, Monitoring, Neonatology, Sleep Apnea Therapy, and Others. Combined oxygen and AIR flow meter is one of the key offerings of the company. It has a dosage range of 0 1-15 L/min for O2 and 1-16 L/min/min for air.

