The Stock Day Podcast welcomed CO2 GRO Inc. (OTCQB: BLONF) ("the Company"), a company with a mission to accelerate the growth of all value plants safely, effectively, and profitably using our patent protected advanced CO2 Delivery Solutions. Vice President of Sales, Aaron Archibald, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Archibald began the interview by sharing some background information about the Company. "We really bring three things to growers. We bring increased yields, increased cycle times, and perimeter protection for their plants that makes them pathogen resistant," explained Archibald. "We dissolve CO2 into water and apply that water directly to the leaf surface," said Archibald. "The more CO2 a plant gets - the more carbon it gets, the more it grows," he said, adding that CO2 also helps the plant grow faster resulting in increased cycle times.

"Would you say that inside growers use your product more than outside growers?", asked Jolly. "It's pretty steady across the board," replied Archibald, adding that since the CO2 is dissolved into water, the system can be used as an irrigation solution instead of an air handling solution.

"What are your commercial demos and proposals focused on right now?", asked Jolly. "They're focused on proving out the technology commercially to growers," said Archibald. He then explained that the Company has previously worked to improve the growth of lettuce, microgreens, flora culture, and other high value vegetables. "Now with hemp being federally legal, we're seeing a lot of interest," said Archibald.

Jolly then asked about the Company's business model. "Our business model is to work with ag-industrial partners and sales partners to reach out to growers worldwide and sell or lease the technology to them," explained Archibald. "We have both a sales model and a lease model for acquiring our technology," he added.

Archibald then expanded on the Company's current patents, including a patent for their gas infusion technology as well as a number of process patents.

"Our key target customers are anyone growing value plants," said Archibald in response to the Company's target market. He then shared that the Company's ag-industrial targets include gas supply companies in North America, as well as partners in the Middle East where arid environments require the use of shade houses. "There are sales organizations we are working with to direct market technology, as well as irrigation companies that are selling irrigation water solutions already," said Archibald.

Jolly then asked about the Company's expectations for 2020. Archibald explained that the Company has been actively acquiring partners and new customers. For 2020, Archibald shared that the Company expects to continue securing new partnerships and expanding into new markets. "We're very close to signing a couple of deals internationally and one here in North America, which will likely be announced by the end of Q2 next year," said Archibald.

To close the interview, Archibald expressed his excitement for the Company's ground breaking technology as they continue to expand. "The only route is upwards for us," closed Archibald.

About CO2 GRO Inc.

GROW's mission is to accelerate the growth of all value plants safely, effectively and profitably using our patent protected advanced CO2 Delivery Solutions. It is a commercially proven technology that is easily adopted into greenhouses, indoor and outdoor grow operations.

GROW's target markets are the 50 billion square feet of global greenhouse space (USDA) and the 4.62 billion acres of global cropland (USGS). While indoor gassing of CO2 to enhance crop yields has been practiced for decades, 85% of the world's greenhouses cannot use CO2 gassing economically due mostly to heat ventilation which causes the CO2 gas to escape. Outdoor growers cannot gas CO2 into the atmosphere to the ideal levels required of up to 1500 ppm.

GROW's CO2 Delivery Solutions naturally and safely dissolves CO2 gas into water creating an aqueous CO2 solution which is then misted directly on plant leaves. GROW has demonstrated improving crop yields by up to 30% with up to 30% faster growth. The CO2 solution's micro droplets create an aqueous film around the entire leaf surface, isolating the leaf from the atmosphere. This creates a diffusion gradient favoring CO2 transport into the leaf and other gases out of the leaf. Increased carbon availability enhances photosynthesis resulting in faster and larger plant growth. CO2 Delivery Solutions has been demonstrated on crops including cannabis, lettuce, kale, microgreens, peppers, flowers and medical tobacco. Growers everywhere can now supplement CO2 to their crops using CO2 Delivery Solutions, increasing plant yields and profits.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on CO2 GRO's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. Statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required to do so by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

