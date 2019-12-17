The Munich-based group sold five solar parks with a total generation capacity of around 35 MW to the Hamburg-headquartered power producer. One of the five plants was among Germany's first unsubsidized PV projects.From pv magazine Germany. Solar developer Baywa re today announced it has sold five German solar parks with a combined generation capacity of around 35 MW to the Encavis Infrastructure Fund II owned by German solar and PV plant operator Encavis. The projects sold include the 8.8 MW Barth V solar plant at the Stralsund-Barth Baltic Sea Airport, which was one of Germany's first unsubsidized ...

