Eri Anton, a Latina Social Media Fitness Star and Entrepreneur, Reaches the 1 Million Followers Milestone on Instagram

Anton Encourages Women of All Shapes and Sizes to Be Proud of their Bodies

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2019 / Eri Anton, a Latina social media fitness star and successful entrepreneur, is pleased to announce that she has achieved a very significant milestone: 1 million followers on Instagram.

As a spokesperson for Anton noted, she is creating a lot of buzz in the world of social media. The intelligent Latina is not only beautiful, but also an entrepreneur and aspiring businesswoman.

This year, Anton also launched her website EriAnton.com, which, like her Instagram page, has experienced lots of traffic. She has also begun writing blogs and posting on her site content related to health/fitness as well as other areas of life she feels will benefit others.

"Eri has a section on her site related to the "Fit Life' and she wants to encourage and motivate women of all shapes and sizes to be proud of their bodies and work hard to be the best they can be," the spokesperson noted, adding that Anton truly has a heart for women and the pressures society places on them and their looks and wants to help redefine what beauty really is.

"The most beautiful women glow on the outside from a beautiful inside," Anton said.

There is also a page on her website that is dedicated to Eri's Fit Kitchen; it provides recipes for healthy eating.

As Anton noted, she is all about the Fit Life and finding balance. She has undergone her own personal journey of challenges as an immigrant in this country and has found her peace through fitness.

With the launch of her website, redirection of her Instagram account towards health and fitness, writing her own blogs, taking on new endorsement opportunities, training and competing in her first contest (NPC Golden State) in August 2019, developing and launching her Amazon storefront, as well as traveling and doing photo shoots and launching her YouTube channel, 2019 has been an exceptionally busy year for Anton.

In addition, she has also recently designed and launched her own line of fitness clothing called Inspire by Eri Anton.

Anton personally created all the outfits, selected the material, patterns, stitching and colors and designed her own logo to represent the quality and effort she has put into developing her own brand.

"I want to motivate women to accept themselves and be confident and love their bodies in all shapes, sizes and levels of fitness and be the best they can be. A woman's body should not be the standard for her self love and worth," Anton said.

"I'm so proud of the amount of work and effort I've given 2019 both mentally and physically. There's been a lot of blood, sweat and tears poured into this year and I'm proud to say after many failures, it's been very worth it."

Eri Anton is a social media fitness star who now has over 1 million followers on Instagram. Her website features blogs and other posts all related to fitness and health, and she strives to motivate women of all shapes and sizes to work hard to be the best they can be. For more information, please visit https://www.erianton.com/.

