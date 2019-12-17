The "Italy Hospital Microbiology Market for 100 Tests: Supplier Shares and Strategies, Volume and Sales Forecasts, Emerging Technologies, Instrumentation and Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new report from the author contains 887 pages, 72 tables, and presents a comprehensive analysis of the Italian microbiology disease testing market, including:

Major issues pertaining to the Italian hospital laboratory practice, as well as key economic, regulatory, demographic, social and technological trends with significant market impact during the next five years.

Current scientific views on the definition, epidemiology, and etiology of major infectious diseases and microorganisms.

Volume and sales forecasts for 80 microbiology tests performed in Italian hospital laboratories.

Instrumentation technologies and feature comparison of leading analyzers.

Sales and market shares of leading suppliers.

Emerging diagnostic technologies and their potential market applications.

Product development opportunities.

Profiles of current and emerging suppliers, including their sales, market shares, product portfolios, marketing tactics, technological know-how, new products in R&D, collaborative arrangements and business strategies.

Business opportunities and strategic recommendations for suppliers.

Companies Mentioned

Abbott

Affymetrix

Beckman Coulter/Danaher

Becton Dickinson

bioMerieux

Bio-Rad

Cepheid

Diamedix

DiaSorin

Eiken Chemical

Elitech Group

Enzo Biochem

Fujirebio

Grifols

GSK Biologicals

Hologic

Leica Biosystems

Lonza

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

PerkinElmer

Qiagen

Roche

Scienion

Sequenom

SeraCare

Siemens Healthineers

Takara Bio

Thermo Fisher

Wako

