The market is driven by the increasing demand for FTTx. In addition, the increasing investment in construction of data centers is anticipated to further boost the growth of the structured cabling market.

Higher bandwidth, high-speed, and lower installation cost are amongst the key benefits network architectures such as FTTx, fiber-to-the-node (FTTN), fiber-to-the-curb (FTTC), FTTP, and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) extends to its users. FTTH networks provides high-speed service using fiber optic cables instead of copper, telephone, or cable wires. The fiber optical technology also uses light instead of electricity for transferring IP packets, thereby providing significantly higher bandwidth. Moreover, FTTH service providers are also investing heavily in the building of FTTH architecture. The emergence of high-speed FTTH network service will drive the demand for fiber optics and fiber optic cables, thereby propelling the growth of the structured cabling market.

Major Five Structured Cabling Market Companies:

Belden

Belden operates the businesses under various segments such as broadcast solutions, enterprise solutions, industrial solutions, and network solutions. The company offers cables and connectivity products for broadcast applications, end-to-end copper and fiber network systems to include cable, assemblies, input/output (I/O) connectors, industrial cables, and IP and networking cables.

FURUKAWA ELECTRIC

FURUKAWA ELECTRIC operates the business under six segments, which include communications solutions, energy infrastructure, automotive products and batteries, electronics component material, functional products, and service and developments. The company offers telecommunication system products, FTTx products and construction tools, optical component and fiber, and wiring materials.

NEXANS

NEXANS has business operations under various segments, namely building and territories; high voltage and products; telecom and data; industry and solutions; and others. The company offers LANmark copper and fiber optic structured cabling solutions, LANactive FTTO and industrial solutions (switches and cabling), LANsense automated infrastructure management, and essential standard LAN cabling components.

Prysmian Group

Prysmian Group operates the business under four segments, which include energy projects, energy products, oil&gas, and telecom. The company offers structured cabling products and accessories for construction and infrastructure projects in sectors like power and control, multimedia, and railways.

Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric operates the businesses under the following segments: medium voltage, low voltage, secure power, and industrial automation. The company offers category 6 UTP faceplate, category 6 UTP keystone, category 6 UTP patch panel, category 6A UTP solid cable, category 6A FTP patch cord, category 6 UTP solid cable, category 6 UTP cable, category 6 SFTP patch cords, category 6 UTP solid cable, category 5e shielded keystone jack, category 5e STP patch panel, category 5e UTP solid cable, category 5e UTP patch cords, category 5e SFTP patch cords, category 6 shielded keystone jack, and category 6 UTP patch cord.

Structured Cabling End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Data Center

Telecommunications

Industrial

Buildings

Structured Cabling Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

EMEA

Americas

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

