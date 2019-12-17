Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 17.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B8CA ISIN: US0774541066 Ticker-Symbol: QCTA 
Frankfurt
17.12.19
15:38 Uhr
48,800 Euro
+0,200
+0,41 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
BELDEN INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BELDEN INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,600
49,000
16:50
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BELDEN
BELDEN INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BELDEN INC48,800+0,41 %
FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO LTD24,400-1,61 %