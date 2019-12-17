Web Presence: Unity Care, San Jose, CA, to partner with Sport Clips for free haircut event

San Jose-based family and youth development agency Unity Care is this month set to team up with Sport Clips to offer free haircuts for the holidays

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2019 / Part of an upcoming event in partnership with Sport Clips of West San Jose, Unity Care, also based in San Jose, CA, is all set to offer a day of free haircuts and pizza for foster youth and families. Taking place on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, 36 spots are available on a first-come, first-served basis, with Unity Care now encouraging interested parties to RSVP online to secure their free holiday season haircut.

The owner of Sport Clips of West San Jose is proud to be hosting the free haircut and MOD Pizza event for Unity Care foster youth and families. Sport Clips of West San Jose's stylists are, the company says, trained in all the latest and classic cuts. Founded in Seattle, Washington, in 2008, MOD Pizza, meanwhile, is a fast-casual pizza restaurant chain with locations across the United States.

Foster youth living in Unity Care's homes, apartments and scattered sites are invited to take advantage of this awesome donation, courtesy of Sport Clips of West San Jose and MOD Pizza.

"We are very excited to participate in this opportunity and give back to our community," said Tyler Gillet, general manager of West Gate MOD Pizza.

"Sport Clips is a brand that believes in giving back, and a simple haircut can go a long way to make someone feel special," explains owner Manisha Kinger.

All ages and all genders are invited to enjoy a free haircut to celebrate the holiday season, according to Unity Care. In addition to free pizza, participants will also receive a goodie bag. A total of 45 spots are available on a first-come, first-served basis with hourly appointments for up to five people.

Taking place on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, Sport Clips of West San Jose will be providing free haircuts and pizza from MOD Pizza for foster youth and families from 11:30 am until 8:00 pm. Sport Clips of West San Jose can be found at 5255 Prospect Road, San Jose, CA 95129.

Established in 1993, Unity Care, San Jose, CA, is a nationally accredited, strengths-based, family-focused, and culturally proficient youth and family agency. Unity Care's goal is to provide stable, safe, and affordable housing for youth and young adults as they 'age out' of foster care, and to provide them with the supportive services they need to achieve self-sufficiency.

For more information about Sport Clips of West San Jose and Unity Care's free haircuts for the holidays and MOD Pizza event, or to RSVP, head to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-hair-cut-meal-for-the-holidays-tickets-83730426961/.

