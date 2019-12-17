Arion Bank hf.: Arion Bank issues subordinated note in Swedish krona

Arion Bank has today concluded a Tier 2 floating rate note issuance totaling 225 million Swedish krona. The notes are callable in December 2024 with final maturity in December 2029. The notes were priced at a spread of Stibor +370.

The Tier 2 notes are eligible as Tier 2 capital under the Icelandic Financial Undertakings Act No. 161/2002. The Tier 2 note issue strengthens the Bank's own funds and is milestone towards reaching a more optimal capital structure.

The notes are scheduled to be admitted to trading on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange on 20 December 2019.

The bookrunner on the transaction is Swedbank.