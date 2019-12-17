Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 17.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JNAX ISIN: SE0010413567 Ticker-Symbol: AB7A 
Frankfurt
17.12.19
09:15 Uhr
0,561 Euro
-0,009
-1,58 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARION BANK HF SDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARION BANK HF SDR 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.12.2019 | 16:53
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Arion Bank hf.: Arion Bank issues subordinated note in Swedish krona

Arion Bank has today concluded a Tier 2 floating rate note issuance totaling 225 million Swedish krona. The notes are callable in December 2024 with final maturity in December 2029. The notes were priced at a spread of Stibor +370.
The Tier 2 notes are eligible as Tier 2 capital under the Icelandic Financial Undertakings Act No. 161/2002. The Tier 2 note issue strengthens the Bank's own funds and is milestone towards reaching a more optimal capital structure.

The notes are scheduled to be admitted to trading on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange on 20 December 2019.

The bookrunner on the transaction is Swedbank.

For further information please contact Theódór Fridbertsson, head of Arion Bank's investor relations, at ir@arionbanki.is, tel. +354 444 6760.

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)