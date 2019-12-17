Websafety Inc: WEBSAFETY, INC., Creates DriveSafety App To Stop Texting While Driving

DriveSafety completely disables the mobile device from driving distractions. WebSafety Inc. entering the 230 million licensed drivers' market.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2019 / WebSafety, Inc. (www.websafety.com) (OTC PINK:WBSI) WebSafety announced it created a complete solution to stop texting while driving by disabling mobile devices.

WebSafety has named the app DriveSafety. DriveSafety has multiple patents and completely disables a mobile phone or tablet from texting while driving, thus eliminating this deadly and destructive habit.

Rowland Day the founder and CEO of WebSafety stated: "We are pleased to have received the patents to create DriveSafety. DriveSafety is a real solution to stop texting while driving. We believe human life and highway safety is more important than being able to voluntarily choose to text or undertake other distractions while driving your vehicle. DriveSafety completely disables the mobile device from performing these distractions and also supplies driving analytics that may be shared with auto insurers, employers, parents, and additional concerned parties. This dangerous habit is increasing daily and takes place worldwide which made this opportunity to help society too compelling to pass up. The need for a solution was necessary, we are glad DriveSafety will make the world's highways and roads safe."

For more information, please contact:

WebSafety, Inc.

Rowland W. Day II

Tel: 949-642-7816

Email: rday@websafety.com

About WebSafety

WebSafety is a software company that has created mobile apps for the Android and iOS operating systems. The WebSafety App allows parents to monitor questionable and potentially harmful content or a direct predatory exchange that occurs on their child's mobile device. The WebSafety App monitors downloaded apps, SMS, websites visited, social media, GPS tracking, allows curfew blocking, and provides real time notifications to the parent. The parent uses a real time dashboard on their desktop, laptop or mobile device to stay informed of their child's activities.

The DriveSafety App disables the mobile device from texting and performing other related distractions while driving a vehicle. The DriveSafety App also supplies driving analytics to the driver or additional concerned parties in order to create a safer driving experience for those in the vehicle and for those on the highways and roads.

SOURCE: WebSafety, Inc.

