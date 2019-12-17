The "United Kingdom Spirits Market Assessment and Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK spirits sector is led by the whiskey category in 2018 while gin genever is expected to register the fastest value and volume growth during 2018-2023. The per capita consumption of spirits in the UK is lower than both global and Western Europe in 2018. Diageo plc, Pernod Ricard SA and Russian Standard Corporation are the leading companies in the sector. On-trade transaction accounted for the leading distribution share in the sector. Older consumers aged above 55 years accounted for the highest consumption of spirits in the country.

Our Country Profile report on the spirits sector in the UK provides insights on high growth categories to target, trends in the usage of package materials, category level distribution channel data and market share of brands.

Scope

The UK spirits sector is expected to grow by value terms during 2018-2023

Specialty drinks is the largest category in value terms in the UK Spirits sector

Vodka category is expected to register fastest value growth during 2018-2023

On-trade is the largest distribution channel

Fbrica de Licores de Antioquia, Empresa de Licores de Cundinamarca sa and Industria Licorera De Caldas are the top three players in the sector

Glass is the most commonly used pack material in the UK Spirits sector

Key Topics Covered:

Report scope

Executive summary

The UK in the global and regional context

The UK in the global and Western Europe spirits sector

The UK compared to other leading countries in Western Europe

Per capita consumption and expenditure the UK compared to Western Europe and global levels

Sector analysis spirits

Country snapshot spirits sector in the UK

Value and volume analysis spirits sector in the UK

Degree of trading up/down in the UK wine sector

Cross category comparison value and growth rate

Change in category share by value

Cross category comparison volume and growth rate

Change in category share by volume

Per capita consumption analysis by category

Category analysis: brandy

Segment analysis (in value terms): brandy

Segment analysis (in volume terms): brandy

Category analysis: gin genever

Category analysis: liqueurs

Category analysis: rum

Category analysis: specialty spirits

Category analysis: tequila mezcal

Category analysis: vodka

Category analysis: whiskey

Distribution analysis

Distribution channel share analysis: spirits

Distribution channel share analysis by category

Competitive landscape

Leading companies (in volume terms) in the spirits sector, 2018

Top 5 companies share by brand (in volume terms) in the spirits sector, 2018

Brand shares of top five companies (in volume terms) by category, 2018

Private label share analysis by category

Growth of private labels compared to branded products

Degree of consolidation/fragmentation by category

Packaging analysis

Pack material

Pack type

Closure type

Primary outer type

Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Diageo plc

Pernod Ricard SA

Russian Standard Corporation

Bacardi Limited

Brown-Forman Corporation

William Grant Sons Ltd.

The Edrington Group Limited

Suntory Holdings Ltd

Emperador Distillers Inc.

Czar

