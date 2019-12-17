The "United Kingdom Spirits Market Assessment and Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The UK spirits sector is led by the whiskey category in 2018 while gin genever is expected to register the fastest value and volume growth during 2018-2023. The per capita consumption of spirits in the UK is lower than both global and Western Europe in 2018. Diageo plc, Pernod Ricard SA and Russian Standard Corporation are the leading companies in the sector. On-trade transaction accounted for the leading distribution share in the sector. Older consumers aged above 55 years accounted for the highest consumption of spirits in the country.
Our Country Profile report on the spirits sector in the UK provides insights on high growth categories to target, trends in the usage of package materials, category level distribution channel data and market share of brands.
Scope
- The UK spirits sector is expected to grow by value terms during 2018-2023
- Specialty drinks is the largest category in value terms in the UK Spirits sector
- Vodka category is expected to register fastest value growth during 2018-2023
- On-trade is the largest distribution channel
- Fbrica de Licores de Antioquia, Empresa de Licores de Cundinamarca sa and Industria Licorera De Caldas are the top three players in the sector
- Glass is the most commonly used pack material in the UK Spirits sector
Key Topics Covered:
- Report scope
- Executive summary
- The UK in the global and regional context
- The UK in the global and Western Europe spirits sector
- The UK compared to other leading countries in Western Europe
- Per capita consumption and expenditure the UK compared to Western Europe and global levels
- Sector analysis spirits
- Country snapshot spirits sector in the UK
- Value and volume analysis spirits sector in the UK
- Degree of trading up/down in the UK wine sector
- Cross category comparison value and growth rate
- Change in category share by value
- Cross category comparison volume and growth rate
- Change in category share by volume
- Per capita consumption analysis by category
- Category analysis: brandy
- Segment analysis (in value terms): brandy
- Segment analysis (in volume terms): brandy
- Category analysis: gin genever
- Category analysis: liqueurs
- Category analysis: rum
- Category analysis: specialty spirits
- Category analysis: tequila mezcal
- Category analysis: vodka
- Category analysis: whiskey
- Distribution analysis
- Distribution channel share analysis: spirits
- Distribution channel share analysis by category
- Competitive landscape
- Leading companies (in volume terms) in the spirits sector, 2018
- Top 5 companies share by brand (in volume terms) in the spirits sector, 2018
- Brand shares of top five companies (in volume terms) by category, 2018
- Private label share analysis by category
- Growth of private labels compared to branded products
- Degree of consolidation/fragmentation by category
- Packaging analysis
- Pack material
- Pack type
- Closure type
- Primary outer type
- Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Diageo plc
- Pernod Ricard SA
- Russian Standard Corporation
- Bacardi Limited
- Brown-Forman Corporation
- William Grant Sons Ltd.
- The Edrington Group Limited
- Suntory Holdings Ltd
- Emperador Distillers Inc.
- Czar
