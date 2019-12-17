BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

BlackRock Income & Growth Investment Trust plc

Transactions in own shares

In accordance with Listing Rule 12.4.6, BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 1 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc.

Ordinary Shares:

Date of purchase: 17 December 2019 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 10,000 Lowest price per share: 200.00 Highest price per share: 200.00 Trading venue: JPSI Aggregate volume per date per trading venue: 10,000 Weighted average price per day per trading venue: 200.00

The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.

Following the above transaction, the Company holds 10,030,832 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 22,903,100 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.5.1 the Company announces that shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 30.5% of the Company's total issued share capital (32,933,932 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) is currently held in treasury.



For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and, with effect from 19 December 2019, should use the figure of 22,903,100 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

