Candellana: Lizzio: Candles That Evolve Launches on Kickstarter

WARSAW, POLAND / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2019 / Lizzio scented candles, created only with natural oils, will soothe your senses and fill your home with fragrances perfectly suited to the moment and your current mood. When you decide to relax in a different atmosphere, you can simply replace the cup and immerse yourself in a world of completely new fragrances, or change the base of the candle to a different one, so it suits your individual taste.

More than a simple candle

Lizzio is so much more than just a candle. Lizzio is an item of internal decor that changes with you and your needs. It is a piece of art which delights the senses with its design, but also with the variety of scents you can experience. Thanks to the exchangeable bases and candle cups, you can create a completely different atmosphere in your home at any time. It is a new way to enjoy candles.

Lizzio is an ecological product made from only the best quality materials. Thanks to the interchangeability of elements, it is also suitable for continuous, repeated use. In addition, a composition of seeds and herbs is attached to each set in order to transform the Lizzio cup into a flowerpot after using the aromatic cartridges, so that you can grow herbs full of flavor and aroma. This way, each element gains a second life which is very friendly to the zero waste concept.

Ecological solutions

With Lizzio candles, you are combining a hedonistic approach of making yourself happy by purchasing a unique, beautiful object that stimulates your senses, while taking care of the environment. You are using a product that utilizes and embraces ecological solutions: cotton wick, eco-soy candle wax, recycling paper used for packaging, and semi-finished products obtained from local markets in order to minimize the carbon footprint.

Nowadays, looking after the planet is of the utmost importance. However, this does not necessarily mean missing out on the pleasures you deserve. Make yourself happy while being eco! Be an eco-hedonist - this is the idea behind Lizzio candles.

Ecohedonism

This life attitude is worth sharing. Make others aware, suggest new solutions, be part of something meaningful and important! A great first step towards an ideology of eco-hedonism is to buy a product like Lizzio. With different fragrance variants and modern base designs, you can match the candle perfectly to your taste or home interior. Eco-hedonism takes one of the best forms of egoism. So, do not give up on the pleasure taken from sensual smells, the glow of light that soothes your nerves, the feeling that you matter! Celebrate every moment in your sanctum with Lizzio.

Now you can help bring the eco-hedonism idea to the world and support our Lizzio campaign on Kickstarter!

Don't have a Christmas present idea for your family and friends yet? No problem! Lizzio candles are the perfect gift for this magical time of the year. Support the development of the Lizzio brand on Kickstarter. As one of the first supporters, you will be able to acquire this unique set of items far below the market price! You can get your own Lizzio right now here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/lizzio-candles/lizzio-new-way-of-burning-candles.

