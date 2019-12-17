The Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour Uses Best-In-Class Science, Process and Technology to Help Customers Achieve the Earned Media Advantage

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2019) - As a way to offer customers a fresh and unique approach to press release distribution and media relations, Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour transforms press releases (owned media) into the Earned Media Advantage using a high-tech platform and high-touch service.





Newswire Transforms Press Releases Into the Earned Media Advantage With High-Tech, High-Touch Solution



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6522/50865_newswireimage_orig.jpg

Companies and businesses that have limited staff, time and resources have enjoyed the benefits of Newswire's Guided Tour through an integrated media and marketing communications plan, which is developed from a media communications survey with the guidance of a dedicated Earned Media Advantage Strategist (EMAS). The EMAS listens carefully to understand the unique pain points of the company and creates a "customerized" Earned Media Plan (EMAP) to implement, thus shortening the time it takes to achieve the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased website traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend, and increased sales.

"Our customers have not missed a beat and have quickly adapted this disruptive PR innovation," said Charlie Terenzio, Director of Earned Media Strategy at Newswire, "Earned media and direct outreach is the best way to grow brand awareness. Our customers who have experienced the Guided Tour approach have successfully landed mentions on Forbes, GQ, Business Insider, NBC News, The Wall Street Journal, Business Observer, Cheddar, ESPN, Newsweek, just to name a few."

With its high-tech, high-touch solution, Newswire addresses the risks associated with procuring and implementing complicated PR software, without the need for outsourcing or hiring a full-time equivalent. Traditionally, press releases were sent out on the wire in hopes of being picked up, but through the Guided Tour, customers are assured that their campaigns are taken care of, with their EMAS connecting them with the right media contacts. This high-touch process increases the value of each press release by wrapping multiple campaigns across various channels. As a result, customers are effectively lowering their paid-media costs.

"This approach has become the go-to solution for many companies across all variables to fill in the gap of their media and marketing communications," said Patrick Santiago, VP of Client Success at Newswire, "Over the years, Newswire has worked diligently to create a platform based on customer needs, and now we deliver the best-in-class platform as a service, reducing the time it takes for our customers to implement their go to market strategies."

The Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour has been designed to empower the Earned Media Advantage by developing a "customerized" plan for each customer. An Earned Media Advantage Strategist implements the plan, sending the right message at the right time to the right audience through the right mediums. Customers are also provided with a media communications calendar, services to set up, operate and manage media databases, media monitoring alerts, statistical analysis, reporting and media room news collection and sharing to ensure Customer Success.

Download How the Earned Media Advantage is Transforming Business and discover how to empower your go-to-market strategies with the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, generate greater return on media and marketing communications spend and increased sales.

About Newswire

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.

To learn and experience Newswire, visit http://www.newswire.com.

