Seacoast Commerce Bank Announces the Hiring of Steven Brown, SVP and SBA Business Development Officer, Cincinnati, OH

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2019 / Seacoast Commerce Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings (OTC Pink:SCBH) today announced the hiring of Steven Brown as Senior Vice President and Small Business Administration ("SBA") Business Development Officer. Mr. Brown will be located in Cincinnati, Ohio. He brings proven success in SBA production to Seacoast's already "best in class" SBA Division and will be helping small businesses facilitate the acquisition, development, and refinance of their commercial real estate properties.

Steven joins Seacoast with over 20 years of small business lending experience, including both conventional and SBA loan programs. He is an accomplished senior sales executive with a strong affinity for developing and executing innovative financing solutions for small business owners. Over the course of his career, Steven has enjoyed tremendous success with several SBA lenders including Lehman Brothers, CIT, Northeast Bank, and Harvest Small Business Finance and has built a solid reputation as a knowledgeable SBA expert in the Midwest and national markets. Steven graduated as a varsity student athlete from Hillsdale College in Michigan and attributes his work ethic and dedication to assisting his small business clients with realizing and enjoying their financing dreams to the learning experiences he received at Hillsdale College.

"We are very excited that Steven has decided to join our team. He has excellent analytical, organizational and communication skills and his commitment to develop quantifiable outcomes for his customers who want to own or improve their existing facilities will serve us well as we look to expand our business throughout the Ohio and Midwest markets," stated Don Mercer, Executive Vice President, SBA National Sales Manager. Steven can be reached by email at sbrown@sccombank.com or at (513) 309-2764.

About Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings: Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Seacoast Commerce Bank. Both the holding company and the bank are headquartered in San Diego, California, with the Bank having four full-service banking branches in Southern California, one full-service branch in Southern Nevada, and loan and deposit production offices throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, Ohio, Texas, Utah and Washington.

For more information on Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings, please visit www.scbholdings.com; to learn more about Seacoast Commerce Bank, visit www.sccombank.com, or contact Richard M. Sanborn, President and Chief Executive Officer at (858) 432-7001. For more information on Seacoast Commerce Bank's SBA lending platform, please contact David H. Bartram, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, and SBA Division Manager at (858) 432-7002.

Certain statements in this press release, including statements regarding the anticipated development and expansion of the Bank's business, and the intent, belief or current expectations of the Bank, its directors or its officers, are "forward-looking" statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such "forward-looking" statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the local and national economy, the Bank's performance and regulatory matters.

