Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 17.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B9RM ISIN: CA07380N1042 Ticker-Symbol: OU6 
Tradegate
17.12.19
15:31 Uhr
1,768 Euro
+0,012
+0,68 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,700
1,740
20:12
1,700
1,740
20:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BEAR CREEK MINING
BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION1,768+0,68 %