Web Presence: Dr. Scott Zack Marks Another Successful Year in Chiropractics

Chiropractor Dr. Scott Zack, from West Bloomfield, Michigan, wraps up another successful year in the profession.

WEST BLOOMFIELD, MI / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2019 / Over the course of this year, Michigan-based chiropractor Dr. Scott Zack, from the Detroit metropolitan area charter township of West Bloomfield in Oakland County, has spoken at length about the benefits of chiropractic care, the latest research surrounding chiropractics, key chiropractic qualifications and training, and much more. Wrapping up 2019, Dr. Zack reflects on another successful year in the profession centered around the diagnosis and successful treatment of mechanical disorders of the body's musculoskeletal system.

In addition to covering chiropractic care benefits, the latest research into the profession, and key chiropractic qualifications, this year, Dr. Scott Zack has also explained the chiropractic referral process, uncovered ties between chiropractic care and improved sleep, and reflected on rapid growth in the chiropractic care market.

In March, Dr. Zack uncovered the rapid growth forecast for the U.S. chiropractic care market - something which he would again later turn to in discussing plans to include chiropractic treatment under the military's TRICARE program.

Also earlier this year, in September, Dr. Zack counted down to National Chiropractic Month, held annually in October. Supporting Medicare equality, educating the public, and prompting those in need of help to make an appointment with a chiropractor, according to the initiative's organizers, National Chiropractic Month is also important as it benefits the U.S. economy. "Back and neck pain episodes in America result in as much as a $100 billion drain on the economy every year currently, mostly due to costs associated with reduced productivity and lost wages," said Dr. Zack at the time.

Since then, Dr. Scott Zack has gone on to outline a new bill set to revolutionize chiropractic Medicare coverage, has explored an AMA study into the efficacy of chiropractic care, examined the latest AJMC report on access to chiropractic medicine, and further explored the Chiropractic Medicare Coverage Modernization Act of 2019.

From his office in the Oakland County charter township of West Bloomfield, Michigan, situated within the Detroit metropolitan area, Dr. Scott Zack has also looked, in detail, into the aforementioned potential plans to include chiropractic treatment under the military's TRICARE program, often considered the gold standard for medical coverage.

"It's been another successful year," adds Dr. Zack, wrapping up, "both for myself and for the chiropractic profession in the U.S. as a whole, and I look forward to what's to come during 2020 and beyond."

