Web Presence: Midwest Medical Services, LLC Reaches a Groundbreaking $10 Million in Medical Founding for Clients According to Jay Bansal

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2019 / Businessman Jay A. Bansal is mostly known for his real estate projects and gas station and convenience store ownership in Phoenix, AZ. However, this former attorney decided to combine his legal experience and love for business to help people. His company, Midwest Medical Services, has raised over $10 million in medical funding to help clients receive medical attention while they wait for their personal injury claims to settle.

As a former lawyer, Jay knows most people wonder after an injury how they will pay for quality treatment, so he created Midwest Medical Services. Midwest Medical Services, a lien finance company, provides medical services for patients who have been injured in an accident and do not have health insurance.

Back when he had his private legal practice, Jay Ankur Bansal dealt with clients who had to wait for their cases to settle before they could pay their medical bills. Many clients don't have the resources or medical insurance to pay for their medical care, therefore waiting until it's too late. Also, in many states, the statute of limitations for personal injury claims is two years, many clients wait too long to file a claim.

Those clients who seek out Midwest Medical Services will get medical treatment right away. When the case settles, and the client gets paid, Midwest Medical Services gets paid for the services. This service provides a place for people to turn to when they don't have health insurance or the resources to take care of their injuries.

Jay A. Bansal has partnered with an extensive network of primary care doctors, chiropractors, MRI facilities, physical therapists, orthopedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, plastic surgeons, and surgery centers to bring the best care to patients. Jay Ankur Bansal, the entrepreneur behind Midwest Medical Services, combines sharp business skills and the desire to help communities to make this company thrive. Midwest Medical connects people from all over the country, who otherwise would not know who to turn to, with choice physicians and healthcare providers.

Aside from working with Midwest Medical Services, Jay A. Bansal has other medical-related companies such as iMed Transport, a cloud-based software system to simplify medical transportation.

When Jay A. Bansal is not working on his many projects and companies, he likes to help out the community alongside his wife of 25 years, Rajani Bansal. The couple lives in the Phoenix area with their three children.

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7865519491

SOURCE: Web Presence, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/570591/Midwest-Medical-Services-LLC-Reaches-a-Groundbreaking-10-Million-in-Medical-Founding-for-Clients-According-to-Jay-Bansal