Euro Manganese Inc.: Euro Manganese Announces Appointment of New CFO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V/ASX: EMN) (the "Company" or "EMN"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Martina Blahova as the Company's Chief Financial Officer, effective January 1, 2020. In keeping with the Company's long-standing succession plan, Ms. Blahova will replace Mr. Pierre Massé, who will be retiring on December 31, 2019. Mr. Massé will work with the Company to support a seamless change and remain available to provide guidance and support during the transition phase.



Mr. Marco Romero, President and CEO of EMN, commented:

"Pierre joined the Company shortly after its inception and for four years has been a key member of our management. The entire EMN team extends its deep gratitude for his many valuable contributions and his commitment to financial discipline. His great depth of experience in resource development, mining and finance have helped EMN build a strong foundation during its early years and has helped us to position the Company well for what we expect will be an exciting future. His wise counsel and good humour will be missed, but we wish him all the best in his well-earned retirement."

Ms. Blahova joined Euro Manganese in September of 2018 as Corporate Controller. Prior to that date, she was Manager of Financial Reporting at SSR Mining Inc., a multi-operation precious metals producer. She also worked in accounting consultancy and was Manager of Financial Planning and Analysis for the Czech subsidiary of Rheinmetall Group AG, a global supplier of modules and systems for the automotive and defence industries. Ms. Blahova was previously at PricewaterhouseCoopers in increasingly senior roles, working at the firm's Prague and Reading (UK) offices. She received her ACCA (UK) qualification while working at the Prague's office of Ernst & Young. Ms. Blahova is a Fellow Certified Chartered Accountant in the UK and a Chartered Professional Accountant (CGA) in Canada. Ms. Blahova speaks Czech, English, German and French, has a Master of Economics, specializing in international trade, from the University of Economics in Prague, and a Master of International Business from the Université d'Orléans, France.

Mr. Romero added: "Martina has been instrumental in strengthening the Company's financial reporting, financial planning and analysis, and in meeting our reporting obligations as a dual-listed company. She has also participated in our strategic planning. Martina brings exceptional skills to EMN in accounting, capital management, internal controls and finance. She has significant management experience, including working in the Czech Republic in a senior finance/accounting capacity. We warmly welcome Martina to our senior management team."

About Euro Manganese Inc.

Euro Manganese Inc. is a Canadian mineral resource company, whose principal focus is advancing the evaluation and development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project, in which it holds a 100% interest. The proposed Project entails re-processing a significant manganese deposit hosted in historic mine tailings, strategically located in the Czech Republic. EMN's goal is to become a leading, competitive and environmentally superior primary producer of Ultra-High-Purity Manganese Products in the heart of Europe, serving both the lithium-ion battery industry, as well as producers of specialty steel and aluminum alloys.

