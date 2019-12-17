Angolan Government launches International Public Tender for the grant of the public management service and exploration of the Multiuse Terminal of Porto Luanda

LUANDA, Angola, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Government of Angola has launched Monday, December 16, 2019, an International Public Tender for the concession and operation of the Port of Luanda Multipurpose Terminal. Its main objective will be to promote the development and improvement of port efficiency through the involvement of private operators with proven experience in the sector.

This public tender is directed to companies or associations of domestic and foreign companies that have proven experience in the activity in question or that meet the requirements of the program, the specifications and the legislation in force. The deadline for submission of bids is 30 March 2020, according to the Contest Program.

For companies interested in participating in the competition, they must meet the following requirements:



Realized equity of no less than US $ 25 million ( Twenty Five Million US Dollars ) equivalent.

( ) equivalent. An average annual turnover of the last 3 fiscal years is not less than the equivalent of USD 100 million (One Hundred Million US Dollars).

(One Hundred Million US Dollars). A net asset of not less than the equivalent of USD 100 million (One Hundred Million US Dollars).

(One Hundred Million US Dollars). In the case of an association of companies, the requirements referred to in the previous paragraphs shall correspond to the respective indicators weighted by the respective participation of each company in the association.

Competitor companies shall have, directly or through subsidiaries, a participation of not less than 25% in at least 3 port terminal concession operations in the last 3 years, and in at least one of these operations have a participation of not less than 50%, with an average annual amount of movement during the last 3 years not less than 250,000 TEUs (Two Hundred Fifty Thousand TEUs).

Proposals must be submitted at the Luanda Port Company headquarters, on working days, from 09h00 to 17h00, upon delivery to the Administration B meeting room.



The Port of Luanda Multipurpose Terminal, is a port infrastructure dedicated to the simultaneous operation of general cargo and containers, has a pier of 610 meters, a depth of 12.5 meters and has an area of 181,070 square meters with capacity for move 2.6 million tons per year.

For more information about the applications, interested parties should access the link below.

www.concursos-mintrans.ao

info@concursos-mintrans.ao

Luanda, December 16, 2019

