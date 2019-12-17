Healthcare Solutions Holdings, Inc.: Healthcare Solutions Holding, Inc., a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Healthcare Solutions Management Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: VRTY) Announces a Partnership With PMR Holding Company

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2019 / Healthcare Solutions Holdings, a medical service and device company focused on providing clinicians with state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic tools, will welcome Laverne Poindexter, chief executive officer of the PMR Holding Company and a veteran nurse with more than two decades of experience, to speak about the benefits of the Accountable Care Organization or ACO. Her remarks will focus on the benefits the ACO has wrought in expanded and improved health coverage and care for women in particular.



Dr. Laverne Poindexter

The PMR Holding Company has worked with independent physicians Across the City of Atlanta, GA for over 25 years. Among many organizations formed or partnered with, PMR created the Independent Practice Association (IPA) and the Premier Healthcare Network, LLC, the latter which has provided comprehensive, high-quality medical care to thousands of patients. It has also held some of the largest and most comprehensive service contracts with the top insurance companies in this community.

The federal government initiated the Accountable Care Organization in 2013, and shortly after that, the PMR group enrolled and went live. They have been the most active and most successful ACO for independent providers in the Atlanta area, earning shared savings for each of the past four years. Dr. Edward Layne, MD, an esteemed gastroenterologist with offices in Smyrna, GA, and relationships at multiple hospitals around the state, said of the PMR CEO: "I've known Laverne for 30 years and she is one of the smartest nurses I've ever met in business and medicine. She's done a fantastic job training the doctors in our ACO with her knowledge and customer service. She's a key person, and we lean on her for her business knowledge and expertise in medicine and that is why we have been so successful for many years."

With the many insurance and federal healthcare-related regulation changes in recent years, many doctors have struggled to maintain their practices and take good quality care of the patients at the same time. "After research, negotiations, and initial training, we have selected HSI as a new ancillary service organization to work with our independent doctors," says Laverne Poindexter. "We have invested in this company because we believe they will provide top tier services, will work closely with our doctors, and will support our independent practice efforts.

"We are looking forward to establishing relationships with HSI for a full series of ancillary services to our doctors, including medical testing, blood testing, pharmaceuticals, and many other services. In addition, we have been approached by other independent groups and medical schools throughout the State of Georgia who intend to work with us and will also use HSI for services."

HSI is a medical service, and device company focused on providing clinicians with state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic tools. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes by helping clinicians gain broader access to the most advanced technology in the healthcare industry. HSI does not only focus on assisting physicians with exceptional healthcare delivery, but also promoting compliance with the industry's best practices.

