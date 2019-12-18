The PVDC food packaging market size is poised to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

PVDC is an optically transparent and flexible synthetic thermoplastic that is manufactured using polymerization of vinylidene chloride. It is a popular barrier material used for high-performance food packaging due to properties such as transparency, scratch and abrasion resistance, insolubility in organic and oil solvents, and moisture and chemical resistance against alkalis and acids. Also, PVDC is resistant to bacteria, mold, and insects, which is further driving its use as a barrier material in the packaging of cheese, processed meat, snacks, bread, and instant foods. These factors are expected to drive the PVDC food packaging market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increase in the adoption of pouch packaging will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

PVDC Food Packaging Market: Increase in Adoption of Pouch Packaging

The changing consumer lifestyles and the shift in consumer preference toward flexible packaging solutions that offer ease of handling, storage, transportation, and convenient to use have led to an increase in the demand for pouch packaging solutions. Pouch packaging solutions have various advantages such as lightweight, high printability, and ability to meet the need for single-serve uses. Various properties of PVDC packaging film will increase its use as a packaging film in the manufacture of pouches. Hence, the increase in the adoption of pouch packaging will have a positive impact on the growth of the PVDC food packaging market during the forecast period.

"Other factors such as the rise in demand for biodegradable and sustainable packaging films, and evolution in global online grocery market will have a significant impact on the growth of the PVDC food packaging market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

PVDC Food Packaging Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the PVDC food packaging marketby end-users (dairy, meat, poultry and seafood, and other end-users) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The growth of the PVDC food packaging market share in APAC can be attributed to several factors such as the growth of grocery e-commerce, increasing demand for packaged food products, and rising urbanization in the region.

