Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 18.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LCRN ISIN: ES0124244E34 Ticker-Symbol: CMAB 
Tradegate
16.12.19
15:15 Uhr
2,479 Euro
-0,074
-2,90 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
IBEX-35
1-Jahres-Chart
MAPFRE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAPFRE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,424
2,526
17.12.
2,454
2,480
17.12.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MAPFRE
MAPFRE SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MAPFRE SA2,479-2,90 %