Rising customer demand for uninterrupted and advertisement-free content such as movies and web series has surged the popularity of OTT-based content platforms. Also, modern and smart televisions are available with pre-installed video and audio streaming applications enabling users to stream content directly on TVs using wireless display adapters and dongles. This is expected to boost the demand for televisions equipped with a wireless display to stream OTT content, in turn, driving the market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the rising popularity of 4K technology will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2020-2024.

Global Wireless Display Market: Popularity of 4K Technology

Several vendors, including Alphabet, Apple, and Microsoft, are increasingly offering enhanced display resolution to provide visual perfection to the consumers. The popularity of 4K UHD technology has enabled several streaming services and cable platforms to provide content filmed and broadcasted at high resolution. These UHD displays have a resolution four times that of conventional television displays. Also, prominent vendors are offering advanced 4K technology products including the Fire TV Stick 4K, Chromecast Ultra, and others to enhance the user experience while viewing content through several streaming sources including Netflix, Vudu, and Amazon Prime Video. Thus, advances in related hardware and software technologies are further expected to drive the global wireless display market growth during the forecast period.

"Increasing applications of the wireless display, growing consumer interest in automation and IoT, and surging adoption of electronic products will boost the wireless display market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Wireless Display Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global wireless display marketby technology protocol (Miracast and Wi-Di) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America)

North America led the wireless display market share in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, respectively due to the significant rise in the number of consumer and consumer applications of wireless displays. The rising preference for wireless display devices in gaming activities among the consumers in the US will also drive the market growth in the region during the forecast period.

