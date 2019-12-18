Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2019) - Upco International Inc. (CSE: UPCO) (OTC Pink: UCCPF) (FSE: U06) ("Upco") is pleased to announce that the Capital Commitment agreement between LDA Capital LLC and Upco International is executed and signed. This Capital Commitment is in the form of a 'Put Option' that may be exercisable on a monthly basis; each amount will vary depending on Upco's volume during the previous fifteen-day period and price per share during the forward looking 15 day pricing period.. The strike price of the put option is determined by the VWAP - volume weighted average price during such period. On each Put Option Exercise, LDA Capital will buy a minimum of 75% of the average volume of shares at the VWAP. For example, if the VWAP is CAD $0.10 and the average fifteen-day volume is 200,000 shares, for such Put Option LDA Capital will invest in Upco CAD $105,000.

The agreement will enable Upco to execute its marketing and distribution plan in multiple countries.

"The Upco application and its functions will be explained during 2020 via our website, social media and print media in order to attract corporate clients and end users," mentioned Gerben Borsje, Chief Commercial Officer at Upco

LDA Capital's commitment is an injection of CAD $20 million in cash within a maximum of 3 years in exchange for equity in Upco. The funds will be used specifically for working capital, brand development, PR and marketing campaigns.

"Upco's blockchain driven technology combined with their mobile, social and payment integrations fit well with LDA's expertise within the evolving emerging technologies sector. The global use of interactive applications is rapidly growing, and we foresee Upco playing an important role in the sector over the years to come," mentioned Anthony Romano, Managing Partner of LDA Capital.

"This important milestone helps expedite the implementation of UPCO's roll up strategy and is poised to entice new investors to become part of a successful story," stated Chris Manfre, managing director at Bardi Co.

"The strategy Gerben and I designed in 2018 is now falling into place, Upco will realize exciting Milestone within the next year," stated Andrea Pagani, CEO of Upco International.

About Upco International Inc.

Upco International Inc. is a cloud-based mobile service company which provides high-quality voice termination to a market driven by the growing activity in online communications and commerce. Upco is a licensed Global Telecom Carrier within the international VoIP (voice over IP) wholesale business. Upco has designed a software application for Apple iOS and Android, similar to SKYPE and WhatsApp.

Please visit www.upcointernational.com for further information.

About LDA Capital

LDA is a global alternative investment group with expertise in complex, cross border transactions. Our firm was founded in 2018 with a focus on special situations in emerging private and public companies requiring capital solutions. The Founders have a 20-year business history together having collectively executed over 200 transactions in both the public and private markets. Both founders have dedicated their careers to international & cross border opportunities, having transacted in 42 countries with aggregate transaction values of over $5 billion. LDA has an industry concentration in lifestyle & wellness, media, gaming, film & content, technology, software, life sciences, cannabis and natural resources.

Please visit www.ldacap.com for further information.

About Bardi Co.

Bardi Co. is a transnational boutique investment bank offering services to middle market companies in a variety of industries. The firm specializes in mergers and acquisitions, fairness opinions, private placements, restructuring and business valuation for various purposes. Bardi Co.'s goal is to be the leading financial and trusted advisors to middle market companies.

