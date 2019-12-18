The automotive sun visor market size is poised to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191217005860/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global automotive sun visor market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The premium vehicle segment in the automotive industry is witnessing exponential growth, especially in developed economies. For instance, in January 2018, AUDI announced a 7.8% growth in the US as compared to 2016. Premium cars are equipped with high-priced advanced automotive interior applications, which are usually not offered in other vehicle segments. Thus, the growing demand for luxury cars will drive the production of premium automotive interior components used in these vehicles. This is anticipated to accelerate the need for high-value automotive sun visors during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30381

As per Technavio, the use of eco-friendly material for making automotive sun visors will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Automotive Sun Visor Market: Use of Eco-Friendly Material for Making Automotive Sun Visors

The use of eco-friendly material for making automotive sun visors will be one of the significant trends in the global automotive sun visor market. Traditionally automotive interior components such as sun visors are made up of a synthetic plastic polymer such as polyvinyl chloride. However, manufacturers are investing in the development of automotive interiors made from eco-friendly and renewably sourced materials. For instance, DuPont provides renewably sourced polytrimethylene terephthalate under the DuPont Sorona fiber offering. The fiber can be used in the manufacture of automotive interior components including sun visors.

"Preference for lightweight sun visors and adoption of sun visor-mounted HUDs and LCD sun visors will have a significant impact on the growth of the automotive sun visor market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automotive Sun Visor Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the automotive sun visor market by type (passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle), sales channels (OEMs, and aftermarket) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The growth of the automotive sun visor market share in APAC can be attributed to factors such as the increase in the number of car buyers due to the rising purchasing power of consumers in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191217005860/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com