Crash Test Dummies Market to Boom Based on Increased Emphasis on Safety Features In Automobiles by 2023: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Crash Test Dummies market is anticipated to witness significant growth in the coming years due to increased adoption of safety features in automobiles. Crash test dummies are the test instruments used in automobiles that measure human injuries during accidents. They stimulate human reactions to accelerations, forces, and deflections produced in crashes. The readings recorded in the transducers placed in dummies are measured for improving safety features in the vehicle.

Factors like rise in launch of new vehicles, increase in price of dummies, growth in crash testing activities, increase in logistics for new vehicles, and the need for enhanced safety are driving factors of market. Moreover, increasing population is also expected to drive the market. However, significant manufacturing and higher price is impeding the market growth. Increase in number of automotive parts that demand physical testing is one of the major trends in the market. Additionally, development in the material used for manufacturing automotive dummies is another trend observed in the market.

Crash test dummies market is categorized on the basis of types, end user, application, and geography. On the basis of type, market is divided into child dummy, female dummy and male dummy. In terms of end user, crash test dummies market is bifurcated into commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle. Passenger vehicle segment is projected to lead the market due to increase in demand from consumers. On the basis of application, the market is divided into aerospace test, automotive crash test, and others. Automotive crash test segment is expected to lead the market due to increased application of crash test dummies in automobiles.

Geographically, crash test dummies market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Europe is predicted to dominate the market due to the presence of large number of market players. Latin America is also expected to hold significant share of the market in the forecast period. The key players in crash test dummies market are Cellbond, TASS International, JASTI, 4activeSystems, Dynamic Research, and Humanetics Innovative Solutions.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Crash Test Dummies in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

Europe ( Germany , France , UK, Russia and Italy )

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India and Southeast Asia )

South America ( Brazil , Argentina , Columbia )

Middle East and Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , Nigeria and South Africa )

Global Crash Test Dummies market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Humanetics ATD



TASS International



JASTI



4activeSystems



Cellbond



Dynamic Research



GESAC

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

By Aspect Characteristics



Malee Dummy



Female Dummy



Child Dummy



By Percentile



50 Percentile



95 Percentile



5 Percentile



Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Crash Test Dummies for each application, including

Automotive Crash Test



Aerospace Test



Others

