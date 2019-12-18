Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), today announced the launch of the new Omnipod DASH Insulin Management System (Omnipod DASH System) in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. The tubeless Omnipod DASH System provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need for daily injections and allows individuals to discreetly and intuitively manage their diabetes via a new touchscreen interface allowing for greater freedom and flexibility to focus on living life to the fullest.

Insulet's new system is simple and easy to use, which should benefit users, their caregivers, and the healthcare professionals who help treat their diabetes. Insulet recently won 'Medical Device Company of the Year' at the prestigious Diabetes Professional Conference in October 2019, London1 in recognition for excellence in launching direct operations in Europe since July 1st 2018. People with diabetes at King's College Hospital in London and a leading hospital in Amsterdam are now among the first in Europe to access Insulet's new system.

"We are highly focused on individualised care and freedom of choice, both of which are exceptionally important when it comes to the overall customer experience," said DJ Cass, Head of International. "Our customers were at the heart of our development efforts when designing our new product innovation and we are proud to build on the existing advantages of Pod therapy, which provides flexibility, ease of use and discretion."

The Omnipod DASH System features a tubeless, waterproof* Pod that provides up to 72 hours of non-stop insulin with an intuitive, colour touch-screen Personal Diabetes Manager that is a locked-down smartphone. The Omnipod DASH System is designed to serve as the foundation for Insulet's future innovation.

Dr Pratik Choudhary, Senior Lecturer and Consultant in Diabetes at King's College London stated, "King's is proud to be one of the first centres to offer the Omnipod DASH System in Europe, which will help expand choice available for people with diabetes, including those on Multiple Daily Injections who are using or considering the use of insulin pump therapy. The system is so intuitive and easy to use that it allows us as Healthcare Professionals to focus more of our time with our patients rather than the technology."

Ben Smith, who is among thefirst individuals in Europe to be placed on the Omnipod DASH System at King's College London stated, "The Omnipod System has had a huge impact on my quality of life the fact that it's tubeless and waterproof* just means I can get on with my daily routine. With the new Omnipod DASH System, the PDM is just like a mobile phone and will allow me to see an even clearer picture of my diabetes management!"

The Omnipod DASH System is available for all ages. For more information visit please visit www.myomnipod.com. Product images are available for media use at www.myomnipod.com/en-gb/press-kit.

About the Omnipod DASH System:

Insulet's Omnipod DASH System was designed to serve as the foundation for the Company's future innovation. Designed with user discretion and convenience in mind, the Omnipod DASH System is a continuous insulin delivery system consisting of two simple components: a tubeless, waterproof*, Bluetoothwireless technology enabled Pod (pump) that holds up to 200 units of insulin and a modern, colour touch-screen Personal Diabetes Manager (PDM) that controls the Pod. The Omnipod DASH System, which received FDA clearance in June 2018, and CE marking in September 2019, is the only DTSec and ISO 27001 certified insulin pump for cyber and information security and safety.

*The Pod has a waterproof IP28 rating for up to 7.6 metres for 60 minutes. The PDM is not waterproof.

About Insulet Corporation:

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to making the lives of people with diabetes and other conditions easier through the use of its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod, by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas.

For more information, please visit: www.insulet.com and www.myomnipod.com. For UK information, please visit: http://www.myomnipod.com/en-gb/home. For Netherlands information, please visit: www.myomnipod.com/nl-nl/home.

Forward-Looking Statement:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements concerning Insulet's expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements are based on its current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on Insulet. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Insulet will be those that it has anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond its control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties described in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in February 2019 in the section entitled "Risk Factors," and in its other filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of its assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Insulet undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

2019 Insulet Corporation. Omnipod and Omnipod DASH are trademarks or registered trademarks of Insulet Corporation in the United States of America and other various jurisdictions. The Bluetooth word mark is a registered trademark owned by the Bluetooth SIG,Inc. and any use of such marks by Insulet Corporation is under license.

1 The Diabetes Professional Care (DPC) Industry Awards in association with the Diabetes Times celebrates achievements, standards of excellence and commitment to quality and positive outcomes led by companies working in the community. Insulet was awarded 'Medical Device Company of the Year'. For additional information, please see: http://diabetespcawards.com/winners-crowned-at-2019-dpc-industry-awards/.

