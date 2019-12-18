Evotec AG: Evotec Expands Service Agreement With Sanofi To Create A Centralised Global Sample Management Hub In Toulouse

CENTRALISATION OF SAMPLE COMPOUNDS IN TOULOUSE PROVIDES GREATER EFFICIENCY FOR SANOFI'S SMALL MOLECULE DRUG DISCOVERY EFFORTS

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2019 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) today announced plans to extend its sample management activities through an expansion of its service agreement with Sanofi.



Evotec has had a successful track record of managing Sanofi's powder compounds at its Toulouse site since 2015. Under the terms of the new agreement, Sanofi will transfer its liquid compounds to Evotec in Toulouse over the next 2 years. Evotec will house the Sanofi compound collections in Toulouse combining central storage efficiency with sample delivery supported by next generation, cutting-edge technologies e.g. acoustic tubes. This expanded strategy will deliver cost efficiencies through the minimisation of redundancies and realisation of synergies between sites.



Dr Craig Johnstone, Chief Operating Officer of Evotec, commented: "We are pleased to expand our relationship with Sanofi. It's a significant step forward to synergise and centralise core drug discovery processes for better efficiency and to enhance our sample management expertise with the latest dispensing technologies. We look forward to continuing to deliver the highest quality sample management service for Sanofi and for our other clients."



About Evotec's Sample Management

The demand for organised data storage and management concepts to maintain, collect and distribute compounds has grown significantly. Evotec is uniquely qualified in delivering its customers small and large molecule library management needs through over a decade of being the world's leading sample management operation. Starting from a single site in South San Francisco in 2004 primarily serving the US, Evotec expanded its operational presence in sample management in 2013, and again in 2015, by adding capacity and capabilities in Branford, Connecticut and Toulouse, France. These facilities are strategically positioned to support the strong presence of Evotec's drug discovery services across the USA and Europe.www.evotec.com@EvotecGabriele Hansen, SVP Corporate Communications, Marketing & Investor Relations, Phone: +49.(0)40.56081-255, gabriele.hansen@evotec.com

