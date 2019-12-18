Wirecard Wins GetYourGuide as New Client for Global Digital Payments

- Wirecard to simplify and accelerate payment processes between GetYourGuide and its thousands of business partners worldwide

- GetYourGuide is a portfolio company of the SoftBank Vision Fund

ASCHHEIM, Germany, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, and the travel experience booking platform GetYourGuide have announced their collaboration. As part of the cooperation, Wirecard will make it easier to reconcile transactions between GetYourGuide and the thousands of providers of attractions and experiences that can be booked through the GetYourGuide marketplace.

GetYourGuide connects travelers around the world with its global network of travel experiences. Since its foundation in 2009, travelers from more than 170 countries have booked over 30 million tours, activities and sightseeing tickets via the booking platform. According to Phocuswright, the global market for tours and activities is forecast to reach $183 billion in sales by 2020, making it the fastest growing segment in the global tourism industry.

"At Wirecard, our goal is to sustainably improve customer experiences through innovative technologies. We share this vision with GetYourGuide and are excited about facilitating the growth of its offering so that it can provide more travelers with unique experiences," said Jan Rübel, VP Sales Travel Europe at Wirecard.

"GetYourGuide is on a mission to seamlessly connect travelers around the world with the best local experiences. Smooth and reliable payments between GetYourGuide and our business partners are crucial for delivering on that mission. Wirecard will help us to continue to ensure these transactions are processed as quickly and flexibly as possible and that our financial platform scales in pace with our business," added Nils Chrestin, Chief Financial Officer at GetYourGuide.

GetYourGuide uses Wirecard's Supplier and Commission Payments (SCP) offering to pay individual attractions and experience providers faster and more efficiently. Virtual credit cards are issued by Wirecard to simplify and accelerate B2B payment transactions. The mapping of individual transactions to the relevant booking information automates payment reconciliation and improves accounting processes.

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER: WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on www.wirecard.com, follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.

About GetYourGuide:

GetYourGuide is the booking platform for incredible travel experiences. Travelers use GetYourGuide to connect with the best things to do wherever they're headed - including skip-the-line tickets to the world's most iconic attractions, walking tours by top local experts, immersive food and beverage tours, cooking and craft classes, bucket-list experiences, and niche offerings you won't find anywhere else. Since its founding in 2009, travelers from over 170 countries have booked more than 30 million tours, activities, and attraction tickets through GetYourGuide. Powered by a global team of over 600 travel experts and technologists, the company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany and has offices in 15 countries around the world.

