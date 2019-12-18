Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Investment Update 18-Dec-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 18 December 2019 NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO U.S. PERSONS OR IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited: Investment Update Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that, in line with the Group's expectations, the following loans have been repaid during the first half of December:- · Logistics, Dublin, Ireland - the remaining loan balance of EUR 14.1 million was repaid in full following a sale of the portfolio. · Regional Hotel, Portfolio, UK - the loan of GBP45.9 million was repaid in full following a sale of the portfolio. · Residential, Dublin, Ireland- the remaining loan balance of EUR 2.2 million was repaid in full following completion of the borrowers business plan. Following this investment activity the Group remains substantially fully invested with approximately GBP3 million of net cash and commitments of approximately GBP75 million. New commitments in 2019 were GBP225 million, with repayments to date of approximately GBP196 million, a net increase in commitments of approximately GBP29 million. The Group's pipeline remains strong. For further information, please contact: Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary - 01481 735879 Dave Taylor Starwood Capital - 020 7016 3655 Duncan MacPherson Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited - 020 7710 7600 Mark Bloomfield Maarten Freeriks Mark Young Notes: Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to provide Shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com [1]. The Group is the largest London-listed vehicle to provide investors with pure play exposure to real estate lending. The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group. ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Category Code: PFU TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 Sequence No.: 36046 EQS News ID: 938541 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=becc5c83790358f02808a7970e9d8d13&application_id=938541&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

