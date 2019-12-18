Stockholm, December 18, 2019 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in Divio Technologies AB's shares (short name: DIVIO B) will commence today on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm. Divio Technologies belongs to the Technology sector and is the 62nd company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2019. Divio Technologies is a Cloud Management Software development company. The company has developed the Divio platform, which simplifies cloud hosting, deployment and development via a proprietary Platform as a Service (PaaS) solution. The platform allows enterprises to significantly reduce cost, time to market and decreases dependencies on employees as well as cloud vendors. Founded in 2001, Divio Technologies is headquartered in Stockholm with additional offices in Zürich and New York. "The listing is a natural step for us and facilitates continued growth towards becoming an important player on the global PaaS market," said Jon Levin, CEO of Divio Technologies. "We look forward to taking the innovative Divio platform to the next level and will focus on scaling growing recurring revenues at an increasing scale over time." "We welcome Divio Technologies to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. "Divio Technologies joins our vibrant Technology sector and we wish them continued success as a publicly listed company." Divio Technologies AB has appointed FNCA Sweden AB as the Certified Adviser. *Main markets and the Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Listed companies are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com