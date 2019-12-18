Vonage (NYSE:VG), a global business cloud communications leader, announced today that ContactCenterWorld, the world's largest contact centre and customer engagement association, has named Dave D'Arcy, Senior Director International Care and Tech Support for Vonage, as Best Leader in the world final of its Top Ranking Performers Awards.

"I'm extremely pleased to have won this prestigious award in the ContactCenterWorld final," said Dave D'Arcy, Senior Director International Care and Tech Support at Vonage. "Vonage is redefining business communications, helping enterprises use fully-integrated unified communications, contact centre and communications APIs to transform the way they engage with their customers and employees. This recognition reinforces our pledge to help our customers create superior customer experiences to grow their businesses."

Now in its 14th year, the ContactCenterWorld Top Ranking Performers Awards is a global awards programme devoted to the contact centre and customer experience industry. More than 1,500 entries from organisations and individuals in 50 nations were submitted this year. Regional winners were announced this Summer and competed in the world finals this month.

Raj Wadhwani, President of ContactCenterWorld, commented, "Recognising the achievements of these awards winners is important to showcase the dynamic nature of this growing industry and to highlight the importance of sharing knowledge and inspiration. These companies just get better and better because they learn in the process of entering and competing! I am blown away this year with their ideas so many big brands are falling behind because they are complacent and think they are good you have to come here to compete and benchmark to really know how far, and these entrants are amazing!"

Vonage Business Cloud is the company's flagship unified communications offering, built on a microservices architected platform designed to address the unique needs of mid-market and enterprise customers. This platform "One Vonage" provides businesses with a fully-integrated cloud communications solution through the powerful combination of unified communications via VBC, contact centre, and programmable communications solutions via the Vonage API Platform to enhance internal collaboration and external engagement with customers, creating a better experience for all. With these capabilities, Vonage Business Cloud enables businesses and their employees to be more productive and connected than ever before, providing tools for rich messaging, increased mobility, network optimisation, CRM integration, programmability via APIs and video collaboration.

