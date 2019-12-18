Tallinn, Estonia, 2019-12-18 09:00 CET -- The Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided today, on December 18, 2019, to approve the application of AS Inbank and to list its 8,000 subordinated bonds with the face value of EUR 1000 (Inbank subordinated bond 19.12.2029, ISIN code: EE3300001544) on Baltic Bond List. The first trading day of AS Inbank subordinated bonds will be December 20, 2019 or on a date close to it in case of unexpected circumstances. Additional info: Issuer's name AS Inbank Issuer's short name INB ISIN code EE3300001544 Securities maturity date 19.12.2029 Nominal value of one security 1000 EUR Number of securities 8000 Total nominal value 8,000,000 EUR Orderbook short name INBB060029A Coupon rate 6% Coupon payment dates 4 times per year 28.03; 28.06; 28.09; 28.12 The Prospectus of AS Inbank is attached to this announcement. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=750700