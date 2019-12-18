Stockholm/Helsinki/Copenhagen/Reykjavik, December 18, 2019 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) reports that the annual review of its Nordic market capitalization (market cap) segments is completed. The revision is based on the average market cap value in November 2019. Together with indexes and sector classifications, the market cap segmentation is a tool to increase visibility for companies listed on Nasdaq's exchanges in Stockholm, Helsinki, Copenhagen and Iceland. Effective January 2, 2020, the following 25 companies will change segment. Eleven companies will change to a larger segment, while 14 companies will change to a smaller segment. Company Name Current Segment New Segment Exchange --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Eolus Vind AB ser. B Small Cap Mid Cap Stockholm Fastpartner AB ser. A Mid Cap Large Cap Stockholm Fastpartner AB ser. D Mid Cap Large Cap Stockholm Fastpartner AB pref Mid Cap Large Cap Stockholm Gaming Innovation Group Inc. Mid Cap Small Cap Stockholm Hembla AB ser. B Mid Cap Large Cap Stockholm KABE Group AB ser. B Mid Cap Small Cap Stockholm Magnolia Bostad AB Mid Cap Small Cap Stockholm Medicover AB ser. B Mid Cap Large Cap Stockholm Munters Group AB Large Cap Mid Cap Stockholm Mycronic AB Mid Cap Large Cap Stockholm Net Insight AB ser. B Mid Cap Small Cap Stockholm NetEnt AB ser. B Large Cap Mid Cap Stockholm Oscar Properties Holding AB Mid Cap Small Cap Stockholm Oscar Properties Holding AB PREF Mid Cap Small Cap Stockholm Oscar Properties Holding AB PREFB Mid Cap Small Cap Stockholm Rottneros AB Small Cap Mid Cap Stockholm Serneke Group AB ser. B Mid Cap Small Cap Stockholm Starbreeze AB ser. A Mid Cap Small Cap Stockholm Starbreeze AB ser. B Mid Cap Small Cap Stockholm Finnair Oyj Large Cap Mid Cap Helsinki Marimekko Oyj Small Cap Mid Cap Helsinki NoHo Partners Oyj Small Cap Mid Cap Helsinki Qt Group Oyj Small Cap Mid Cap Helsinki SRV Group Oyj Mid Cap Small Cap Helsinki Suominen Oyj Mid Cap Small Cap Helsinki Talenom Oyj Small Cap Mid Cap Helsinki Uponor Oyj Large Cap Mid Cap Helsinki ChemoMetec A/S Small Cap Mid Cap Copenhagen Nilfisk Holding A/S Large Cap Mid Cap Copenhagen There will be no changes in the Market Cap Segments on Nasdaq Iceland. About the Market Cap Segments Companies belong to a market cap segment (Small-, Mid- and Large Cap) based on their average market value during the given review month. Each segment is reviewed annually based on the average market cap in November with adjustments taking effect in January the following year. The market cap calculations are based on the total number of shares, i.e. both listed and non-listed shares, of a company. Companies with a market value exceeding EUR 1 billion are in the group of "Large Cap", while companies with a market value smaller than EUR 150 million belong to "Small Cap". Companies with a market value between EUR 150 million and EUR 1 billion belong to the "Mid Cap" segment. 12 month transitional period Companies whose market cap has moved outside the reference values for their current classification are moved between segments according to the following rule: If their market cap is less than 50 percent of the minimum or more than 150 percent of the maximum threshold of their current segments they are transferred into a new segment with immediate effect. On the other hand, if their market cap is greater than 50 percent of the minimum or less than 150 percent of the maximum threshold of their current segment they are subject to a transitional period and thus one more review before transferring into a new segment. Hence, based on the EUR 1 billion Large Cap and EUR 150 million Mid Cap thresholds, a Large Cap company whose market cap value has not fallen below EUR 500 million, and a Mid-cap company whose market cap value has not fallen below EUR 75 million, are subject to a second review before moving down to the new segment. Similarly, a Mid Cap company whose market cap value has not exceeded EUR 1.5 billion and a Small-cap company whose market cap value has not exceeded EUR 225 million, are subject to a second review before moving up to the new segment. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. Media Relations Contact: Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com