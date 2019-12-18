Anzeige
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, December 17

Ashtead Group plc

Ashtead Group plc ("Ashtead") today announces the appointment of Jill Easterbrook as a non-executive director with effect from 1stJanuary 2020. Jill has also been appointed as a member of the audit, remuneration and nomination committees.

Jill has been Chief Executive Officer of JP Boden & Co since 2017. Prior to that Jill held a number of senior positions with Tesco plc. Jill is also a non-executive director of Auto Trader Group plc.

Paul Walker, chair of Ashtead, commented:

"I am pleased to welcome Jill to the Board of Ashtead. Jill brings a wealth of retail and digital marketing experience which will add to the strength of the Board"

Ashtead confirms that there are no further disclosures required under the Listing Rules in respect of Jill Easterbrook.

Enquiries

Ashtead Group plc - Will Shaw - +44 (0) 20 7726 9700

Maitland / AMO - James McFarlane - +44 (0) 20 7379 5151

