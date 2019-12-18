Ahlstrom-Munksjö Joins 4evergreen to Boost Sustainable Packaging

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahlstrom-Munksjö recently joined a new industry alliance known as 4evergreen. The goal of the alliance is to increase the contribution of fiber-based packaging in a circular and sustainable economy.

Ahlstrom-Munksjö aim to expand the role of fiber-based solutions. Sustainability, innovation and quality are in the central of their product solutions. To further drive this progress, they have joined a new 4evergreen alliance formed by Confederation of European Paper Industries?(CEPI), the European organization representing the paper industry.

The purpose of the 4evergreen alliance is to increase awareness about the benefits of fiber-based packaging materials, advocate for EU legislation supporting product design for recyclability and call for the development of optimized collection systems and appropriate recycling infrastructures.

The rise of environmental awareness and consumer concerns, as well as the increase of packaging focused regulation, such as the Single Use Plastics Directive, are important factors shaping market trends. They also help companies to accelerate the development of alternative packaging material including fiber based-solutions.

In 2019, Ahlstrom-Munksjö has launched several new value added, sustainable products. Among these the CelluStraw offering, specially designed to address emerging initiatives to phase out single-use plastic straws. Ahlstrom-Munksjö have also developed fiber-based packaging tape solutions to replace plastic tapes and increase the contribution in the circular economy.

"Fiber-based solutions are at the core of what we do," explains Robyn Buss, Executive Vice President of the North America Specialty Solutions Business Area for Ahlstrom-Munksjö and continues, "4evergreen has created a cross-industry alliance that creates a platform for pre-competitive collaboration and innovation and will drive the support and development for new sustainable packaging designs."

"Sustainable packaging solutions must include fiber-based packaging," says Brian Oost, Vice President of Product Management and Marketing of the Foodpack Business Unit. "Through collaborative innovation with the entire supply chain, we have an opportunity to continue to contribute to a more sustainable everyday life."

