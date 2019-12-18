Aquavia Spa Launches Its New Hot Tub, the Essence Spa

CERVERA, Spain, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquavia Spa has launched a new hot tub, the Essence Spa. The leading manufacturer of hot tubs and swimspas has designed a well-equipped hot tub that accommodates up to 5 people in a space of 216 x 216 cm. It features 2 loungers that face each other in an L shape and its 3 seats opposite to them in a fan arrangement. Those ergonomic positions are complemented with 75 massage points, a waterfall, 3 headrests and 2 water fountains designed to provide maximum comfort and relaxation possible.

The spa provides exceptional experiences for groups or couples. As a hot tub from the Premium range, Essence also offers that something extra that users always demand: better finishes, more features and the total quality of Aquavia Spa.

It enjoys features such as the Color Sense chromotherapy system, or the Wifi Touch Panel, a remote control to regulate the functions of the spa from anywhere. It also has a completely silent filtration process called Silent Pump. In addition, users can also activate an Aromatherapy system.

For design lovers, this novelty has been designed with a Woodermax exterior with no screws or other distorting elements. It also has an anti-corrosive and non-deforming Metal Frame. For exterior installation, the Nordic Insultation System can be incorporated.

Essence is versatile, spacious and ideal to enjoy with family and friends. Aquavia Spa has designed and manufactured this spa to offer the maximum well-being possible.

About Aquavia Spa

Aquavia Spa is the leading European manufacturer of hot tubs and swimspas for private and public use. Its more than 30 years of experience guarantee the quality of its wide range of products, present in around 40 countries in Europe, Asia and Africa.

Exclusivity, design, technology, comfort... Each spa is designed taking into account the particular needs of the client, with the best materials and finishes.

Aquavia Spa develops and manufactures its own designs, controlling every detail of the production process.

http://aquaviaspa.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1055634/Aquavia_Essence_Spa.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1022803/Aquavia_Spa_Logo.jpg