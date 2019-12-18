Blue Planet Investment Trust Plc - Change of Auditor

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LSE: BLP)

18 December 2019

CHANGE OF AUDITOR

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Johnston Carmichael LLP as its new auditor with effect from 18 December 2019. Johnston Carmichael LLP will conduct the audit of the Company's financial statements for the financial year to 30 April 2020. The appointment of Johnston Carmichael LLP as auditor for the following financial year will be subject to approval by shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2020.

In accordance with section 519 of the Companies Act 2006, Scott Moncrieff has deposited a statement with the Company of the circumstances connected with them ceasing to hold office as auditor of the Company (the "Statement"). The Statement confirms that Scott Moncrieff resigned as auditor of the Company because they are no longer permitted to provide audit services to Public Interest Entities (public listed companies).

