EDENRED: Edenred opposes the decision of the French Antitrust Authority and will appeal

Press release

December 18, 2019

Edenred opposes the decision of the French Antitrust Authority and will appeal

Edenred has taken note of the French Antitrust Authority's decision as notified today to French meal voucher industry association Centrale de Remboursement des Titres and to several French companies operating in the meal voucher sector, including Edenred France.

Edenred categorically denies the two allegations made by the French Antitrust Authority.

Edenred will appeal the Antitrust Authority's decision before the Paris Court of Appeal and request that it be set aside.

Edenred does not share the Antitrust Authority's analysis, notably its assessment of competition on the French meal voucher market. The abundance of players, the wealth of innovations and the diversity of solutions, notably digital ones, offered to clients, merchants and users, attest to the openness and highly dynamic nature of the meal voucher market in France.

??

Edenred is the everyday companion for people at work. Its leading intermediation platform connects 50 million employees and 2 million partner merchants via 830,000 corporate clients, across 46 countries. Thanks to its global technology assets, the Group managed 2.5 billion specific purpose payment transactions in 2018, primarily carried out via mobile applications, online platforms and cards, and representing nearly €30 billion in business volume.

Edenred's 10,000 staff are driven by a commitment to improving employees' quality of life, increasing companies' efficiency and boosting merchants' revenues. They achieve this through three business lines:

Employee Benefits (food, meals, well-being, leisure, culture and human services)

Fleet & Mobility Solutions (fuel, tolls, maintenance and business travel)

Complementary Solutions, including Corporate Payment Services (virtual payment cards, identified wire transfers and supplier payments), Incentive & Rewards (gift cards and platforms, and incentive programs), and Public Social Programs.

For more information: www.edenred.com

The logos and other trademarks mentioned and featured in this press release are registered trademarks of Edenred S.A., its subsidiaries or third parties. They may not be used for commercial purposes without prior written consent from their owners.

??

CONTACTS

Head of Communications







Marie-Laurence Bouchon

+33 (0) 1 86 67 20 08

marie-laurence.bouchon@edenred.com (mailto:marie-laurence.bouchon@edenred.com)







Media Relations







Matthieu Santalucia

+33 (0) 1 86 67 22 63

matthieu.santalucia@edenred.com (mailto:anne-sophie.sergent@edenred.com) Investor Relations







Solène Zammito

+33 (0) 1 86 67 23 13

solene.zammito@edenred.com (mailto:solene.zammito@edenred.com)







Loïc Da Silva

+33 (0) 1 86 67 20 67

loic.dasilva@edenred.com (mailto:loic.dasilva@edenred.com)













Attachment