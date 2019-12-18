NEX Exchange (NEXX) Suspension of Trading 18-Dec-2019 / 11:25 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The following company has been suspended from trading on NEX Exchange with effect from 7:30am, 18/12/2019, at the request of the company Tectonic Gold Plc Ordinary Shares Symbol: TTAU ISIN: GB00B9276C59 The Regulation Department NEX Exchange London Fruit & Wool Exchange 1 Duval Square London E1 6PW Tel: 020 7818 9767 Email: regulation@nexexchange.com Website: www.nexexchange.com Category Code: MSCM TIDM: NEXX LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 36124 EQS News ID: 939057 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 18, 2019