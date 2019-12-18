Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 18.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DRUS ISIN: CA53056H1047 Ticker-Symbol: PGW 
Frankfurt
18.12.19
08:07 Uhr
0,570 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LIBERTY GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIBERTY GOLD CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,570
0,630
15:28
0,575
0,600
15:28
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FREMONT GOLD
FREMONT GOLD LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FREMONT GOLD LTD0,0250,00 %
GRIFFON CORPORATION18,600+2,76 %
LIBERTY GOLD CORP0,5700,00 %