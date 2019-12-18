WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced that it has been recognized as one of the Top 50 companies for Learning Development (L&D) Leadership in the 2019 People Capital Index (PCI).

PCI is a research-based indicator of employee and market perception measuring how well an organization is developing their people capital. The PCI assesses an organization's L&D effectiveness based on four foundational elements: enablement, engagement, inclusivity and alignment with business. Employees' unbiased and voluntary insights are gathered through anonymous PCI surveys administered via social media and job portals.

"Skilling for the future is a mission-critical imperative for all businesses globally. At WNS, our learning practices are driven by an organizational focus on preparing our employees for the future requirements of the Business Process Management industry. WNS continues to upskill and cross-train our global talent pool, with a goal of providing meaningful careers for our employees and best-in-class services for our clients," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

"The best gift organizations can give their employees is the gift of staying relevant. At WNS, our talent development initiatives are designed with a clear intent to enable employees' continuous skill development. Our talent framework is focused on creating well-rounded professionals who are equipped with domain expertise, technology and transformation skills, and a customer-first orientation," said R. Swaminathan, Chief People Officer, WNS.

With over 42,000 employees across 61 delivery centers in 12 countries, WNS has created an organizational culture built on innovation, teamwork, and performance. WNS' best-in-class learning practices provide our clients with tools, resources and support necessary to build long-term, successful careers in the BPM industry.

