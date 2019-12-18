Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 18.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 623100 ISIN: DE0006231004 Ticker-Symbol: IFX 
Xetra
18.12.19
15:19 Uhr
20,490 Euro
-0,230
-1,11 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
TecDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,465
20,470
15:35
20,465
20,470
15:35
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INFINEON
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG20,490-1,11 %