Websafety Inc: DriveSafety App Goes Beyond The Car Insurance Companies Distracted Driving Awareness Commercials.

TV Commercials by State Farm, Geico, Allstate and Farmers Bring Awareness to the Dangers of Texting and Distracted Driving But They Do Not Stop It

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2019 / WebSafety, Inc. (www.websafety.com) (OTCPINK:WBSI)

"DriveSafety is the solution that the world has been waiting for to stop the increasing habit of texting while driving and other dangerous distractions while driving," stated Rowland Day, founder and CEO of WebSafety.

"Car insurance companies such as State Farm, Geico, Allstate, Farmers, and Automobile Club of Southern California, to name a few, have been running TV commercials that bring attention to the dangerous habits of texting while driving and distracted driving in general. It is obvious that the car insurance companies need to stop distracted driving."

"According to Crain's Chicago Business, in 2016 State Farm incurred $35.8 billion in claims and loss adjustment expenses. When combined with the costs of running its auto insurance business, State Farm lost $7 billion for the year in that segment."

"That was 65 percent higher than its $4.4 billion auto underwriting loss of 2015. State Farm's staggering auto insurance loss is the most visible sign yet of how distracted driving and rising repair and medical costs are hammering car insurers. Many are hiking rates at levels not seen in years to try to keep pace with the claims payouts."

"State Farm is not alone in feeling the financial effects of distracted driving. Due to the increase in claims and loss adjustment expenses, car insurance premiums have increased over 23% since 2011 and may continue to rise."

According to the report, "The State of Auto Insurance 2019" issued by The Zebra, getting caught texting or using your phone will raise your insurance premium 20%, and it could exceed 50% in some states.

Rowland Day, the Founder and CEO of WebSafety stated, "We applaud the TV commercials that the car insurance companies have been showing to bring awareness to the dangerous habit of texting and other distractions while driving, but awareness is not the answer to stop distracted driving. Everyone already knows this. Distracted driving and its' consequences are increasing every year. As new young drivers receive their licenses and drivers use their phones in their cars, drivers feel that they can safely perform tasks and functions on their phones while driving. Statistics tell a different story, highway death and injuries, property damage, and car insurance premium increases, show that distracted driving is an extremely dangerous habit that needs to be stopped."

"Our DriveSafety app was created to stop distracted driving because drivers cannot discipline themselves to leave the phone alone. Focus groups indicate a false confidence by drivers between the ages of 16-40 that they can safely text and drive, they do not see a need to stop the habit; they only see a need to avoid being caught."

For more information, please contact:

WebSafety, Inc.

Rowland W. Day II

Tel: 949-642-7816

Email: rday@websafety.com

About WebSafety

WebSafety is a software company that has created mobile apps for the Android and iOS operating systems. The WebSafety App allows parents to monitor questionable and potentially harmful content or a direct predatory exchange that occurs on their child's mobile device. The WebSafety App monitors downloaded apps, SMS, websites visited, social media, GPS tracking, allows curfew blocking, and provides real time notifications to the parent. The parent uses a real time dashboard on their desktop, laptop or mobile device to stay informed of their child's activities.

The DriveSafety App disables the mobile device from texting and performing other related distractions while driving a vehicle. The DriveSafety App also supplies driving Telematics to the driver or additional concerned parties in order to create a safer driving experience for those in the vehicle and for those on the highways and roads.

SOURCE: Websafety Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/570648/DriveSafety-App-Goes-Beyond-The-Car-Insurance-Companies-Distracted-Driving-Awareness-Commercials