WKN: 870740 ISIN: FI0009000459 
Tradegate
16.12.19
10:35 Uhr
40,370 Euro
-0,020
-0,05 %
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
18.12.2019
Huhtamäki Oyj: Huhtamaki has completed the acquisition of the majority of the business of Everest Flexibles

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 18.12.2019 AT 16:00

Huhtamaki has completed the acquisition of the majority of the business of Everest Flexibles

Huhtamaki has completed the acquisition of the majority of the business of Everest Flexibles (Pty) Limited ("Everest"), a privately-owned flexible packaging manufacturer in South Africa. The annual net sales of the acquired business is approximately EUR 40 million and it employs altogether approximately 460 people.

The business was acquired for an enterprise value of EUR 58 million. The deal was paid partly in cash and partly in shares, as the sellers of Everest entered into a joint venture also with Huhtamaki's Flexible Packaging, Foodservice and Fiber Packaging operations in South Africa. As a result, the sellers of Everest now own 30% of all Huhtamaki's activities in South Africa. The joint venture structure allows Huhtamaki to improve its B-BBEE ("Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment") rating and subsequently competitiveness in South Africa.

The business will be reported as part of the Flexible Packaging business segment as of December 1, 2019.

For further information, please contact:

Media: Katariina Hietaranta, Head of External Communications, tel. +358 10 686 7863
Investors: Calle Loikkanen, Head of IR and Financial Communications, tel. +358 10 686 7125

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Global Communications

Huhtamaki is a global specialist in packaging for food and drink. With our network of 80 manufacturing units and additional 24 sales only offices in altogether 35 countries, we're well placed to support our customers' growth wherever they operate. Mastering three distinctive packaging technologies, approximately 18,800 employees develop and make packaging that helps great products reach more people, more easily. In 2018, our net sales totaled EUR 3.1 billion. The Group has its head office in Espoo, Finland and the parent company Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Additional information is available at www.huhtamaki.com.

