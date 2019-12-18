Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour helps a leading CRM platform showcase ease and versatility, emerging as an industry leader in sales enablement.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2019) - Together with Newswire's integrated, on-demand media and marketing communications utility, the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour, an award-winning sales enablement and CRM platform gains renewed attention as a top performer, leading innovator and thought leader. Trusted by clients in over 80 countries, the comprehensive, high-tech platform is helping businesses close the technology gap, along with a high-touch agency-like service and team facilitating the complex process for teams involved in B2B sales by increasing effectiveness and reducing technology spend.





Figure 1: Newswire Helps CRM Platform Gain Recognition as Leading Solution for B2B Sales



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6522/50874_Newswirelogo1.jpg

Through the development of an integrated media and marketing communications plan by a dedicated Earned Media Advantage Strategist (EMAS), Newswire has helped the CRM and sales enablement platform establish itself as a key player and a thought leader in B2B sales despite limited staff and resources.

Since working with Newswire, the Sales Enablement CRM has received coverage from industry publications including Pulse 2.0, AiThority and MarTech series. Newswire's strategists have developed relationships across all industries, which can nurture greater leadership opportunities for customers across all verticals. By leveraging the right connections, Newswire is able to create more opportunities for customers in order to gain a better market position.

"Newswire's integrated, holistic approach is having a huge impact on B2B sales teams both large and small," says Erik Rohrmann, SVP and Chief Operations Officer at Newswire. "Customers and partners have nothing but praise for the ability to amplify their sales teams' effectiveness. By highlighting their strengths and positioning their expertise, Newswire was able to amplify their messaging and overcome the challenges of a lean organization with limited resources, so that they could continue their laser-like focus on providing the best possible product and service for their clients."

The Guided Tour was conducive to the platform's ability to adapt to the highly competitive B2B sales technology industry. Newswire was instrumental in their ability to focus their attention on producing one of the foremost CRM platforms for B2B sales, in addition to creating engaging educational content.

Customers can now transform owned media (press releases) into the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media spend and increased sales. As a result, customers can lower their costs of press releases, increase the value of each release and lower paid-media costs while shortening the journey for the Earned Media Advantage.

The journey is designed to empower the Earned Media Advantage by developing a plan that is based on a media communications survey that defines press release content value and distribution. Customers are also provided a media communications calendar, services to set up, operate and manage media databases, media monitoring alerts, statistical analysis, reporting and media room news collection and sharing to ensure Customer Success.

Download How the Earned Media Advantage is Transforming Business and discover how to empower your go-to-market strategies with the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, generate greater return on media and marketing communications spend and increased sales.

