Nasdaq Vilnius decided on December 18, 2019 to list the bonds of AUGA group, AB on the Bond List on December 20, 2019 at the request of AUGA group, AB. Additional info: Issuer's name AUGA group, AB -------------------------------------------------- Issuer's short name AUG -------------------------------------------------- ISIN code LT0000404238 -------------------------------------------------- Securities issue date 17.12.2019 -------------------------------------------------- Securities maturity date 17.12.2024 -------------------------------------------------- Total nominal value of the issue 20 000 000 EUR -------------------------------------------------- Number of securities 20 000 -------------------------------------------------- Fixed annual interest rate 6% -------------------------------------------------- Interest payment dates 17 December 2020 17 December 2021 17 December 2022 17 December 2023 17 December 2024 -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook short name AUGB060024A -------------------------------------------------- Trading list Baltic Bond list -------------------------------------------------- Bonds issue was executed on the Base prospectus for the programme of the offering of bonds of Auga group, AB in the amount of up to EUR 60 mill and admission thereof to trading on the Bond List of Nasdaq Vilnius AB. Prospectus and other related documents of AUGA group, AB are available in the announcements of AUGA group here and here and in the attachements of this announcement.